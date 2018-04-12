This Family Took In A Ukrainian Orphan – Only To Learn That She Had A Big Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

For some couples, adoption is a necessity if they want to start a family. Nanette and Vern Garrett, though, were a very different case, as the couple had seven kids of their own. Nonetheless, spurred on by a dream, the pair travelled to a Ukrainian orphanage in 2002 and adopted a little girl – only to learn soon afterwards that she had a big secret.

Residents of Murray, Utah, although Nanette and Vern had a large family, they wanted to add another new face to it. Unfortunately, though, the couple struggled to conceive a new child at the time, which led them to have thoughts about adoption. Indeed, their resolve on the matter was further strengthened by a vision Nanette had one night.

“Well, it all started with a dream,” Nanette said in a video titled “Save A Child Foundation” that was uploaded to YouTube in May 2013. “I had six children at the time, and I had a dream about a little girl, and she was sitting on my lap. I knew that she was mine. She was about two or three years old in my dream, but it was very distinct.”

