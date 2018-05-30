After This Family Were Tragically Murdered, Police Read A Diary Entry That Explained Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

Late June 2015 in the sleepy suburban city of Greenacres in Palm Beach, Florida, and the peace is shattered by a series of shots ringing out across the neighborhood. Nevertheless, it was not until the next day that a horrifying discovery was made inside the home of Greenacres resident Nilda Sheffield. The 53-year-old grandmother and three of her family members had been gruesomely slain. Sheffield, her 31-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Flores, and two infant grandchildren had all been shot dead. The police did not have to look far for potential perpetrators, but the killer would turn out to be the last person that anyone would have suspected.

Elizabeth Flores had been in her twenties when she had a son, Xavier, with her then partner Derek Neff in January 2008. Unfortunately, however, the couple’s relationship soon broke down. And for most of his subsequent young life, their little boy found himself trapped in an emotional custody battle between his two warring parents.

Eventually, both Flores and Neff moved on to new lives, with Xavier spending most of his time with his mom. While Neff married a woman named Michelle and had another son, Isaiah, Flores began dating David Chiddo. The latter was a petty criminal with a lengthy police record stretching back to 2002. But despite her new boyfriend’s checkered past, and a somewhat tempestuous bond, Flores nevertheless fell pregnant once more.

