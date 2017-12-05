After This Family Welcomed A Newborn Two Weeks Early, They Realized His Birth Was One In 33,000

ADVERTISEMENT

When this family welcomed the newest member of their clan early, they realized something amazing about him. The baby’s arrival, two weeks early, would make his birth part of a staggering statistic. There would only be one child like him in every 33,000. But what made his birth so special?

The Eppard family live in Littleton, Colorado. Connor and his wife Jordyn were expecting their second child, which was due on July 17, 2017. About two weeks before that date, Jordyn went for an ultrasound. It revealed that the baby’s shoulders and head were bigger than expected. Nonetheless, since his length remained much the same, the doctors saw no cause for alarm.

This all changed, however, when Jordyn went into labor early. “We had just bought a house and moved in on [June] 29,” Connor subsequently told ABC News. And the following day, his wife’s contractions started. Connor now believes that the stress of moving home may have caused the birth process to begin prematurely.

