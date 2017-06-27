Like many people, one family in Colorado kept a water barrel in the yard. However, for some reason, they kept discovering it was empty every morning. So, they were desperate to get to the bottom of the mystery. However, they would never have believed just what was using the water.
Colorado Springs sits at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, in the shadow of the iconic Pikes Peak. Furthermore, the city is in close proximity to Pike National Forest. As a result, its residents are used to being surrounded by nature.
However, in 2010, one family had an encounter with the local wildlife that was closer than they ever thought possible. And it all began with their water barrel. The container was placed in their backyard and they used it to gather rain fall.
-
After This Nurse Was Spotted Grabbing Donated Baby Clothes, A Colleague Told Her Look In Her Trunk
-
These IVF Teens Were Always The Best Of Friends. Then They Found Out The Stunning Truth
-
This Family’s Water Barrel Mysteriously Emptied Every Night. Then They Discovered The Culprit
-
The 10 Most Dangerous Female Criminals Locked Away In Maximum Security Prisons
-
This Sweet Old Dog Was Bleeding Heavily – So She Was Put In A Trash Bag And Dumped At A Shelter
-
37 Years After She Gave Her Baby Up For Adoption, She Got Some Letters She Couldn’t Face Opening
-
20 Genius Tattoos Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
-
This Woman Has Warned Anybody Who Spots A Rubber Band On Their Front Door To Immediately Call 911
-
This New Mom Was Beaming After Giving Birth, But Three Weeks Later Her World Came Crashing Down
-
This Teen Was Trying To Apply For College When He Made The Most Alarming Discovery About His Past
-
The Royal Family Has Announced Some Upsetting News – And It’s Left Queen Elizabeth Heartbroken
-
20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh