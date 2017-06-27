This Family’s Water Barrel Mysteriously Emptied Every Night. Then They Discovered The Culprit

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many people, one family in Colorado kept a water barrel in the yard. However, for some reason, they kept discovering it was empty every morning. So, they were desperate to get to the bottom of the mystery. However, they would never have believed just what was using the water.

Colorado Springs sits at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, in the shadow of the iconic Pikes Peak. Furthermore, the city is in close proximity to Pike National Forest. As a result, its residents are used to being surrounded by nature.

However, in 2010, one family had an encounter with the local wildlife that was closer than they ever thought possible. And it all began with their water barrel. The container was placed in their backyard and they used it to gather rain fall.

