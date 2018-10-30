A Farmer Was Sick Of People Parking On His Land, So He Decided To Reap The Perfect Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavao Bedekovic had had enough. Week after week, people flocked to the flea market that took place right near his farm – and they left their cars on his property without permission. Eventually, though, he took matters into his own hands.

On the northwest side of Croatia sits Zagreb, the nation’s capital and most populous city. There are plenty of stories behind Zagreb’s name – one legend has it that a hand-dug well brought water in the midst of a medieval drought, and the verb za-grab- means “to dig.”

Clearly, the city has plenty of rich history and culture, which draws in tourists and locals alike. One of Zagreb’s many attractions is Jakusevac, a Sunday-only flea market that takes place on the edge of the city.

