On The Day He Died, This Father Shared The Heartbreaking Final Moment He Spent With His Son

One of the hardest things for a parent battling a terminal illness is knowing that they won’t be able to watch their children grow up. Ian Davis could sadly relate to that, as he fought Motor Neurone Disease for seven years. And with the condition worsening, he decided to share a heartbreaking photograph of his son in October 2018.

A resident of Melbourne, Australia, Ian worked as a doctor, while his wife Melissa Yang also had a job at one of the city’s hospitals. Together, they were the proud parents of a young son named Archer. But in 2011 their lives changed forever after a devastating diagnosis.

Unfortunately, Ian discovered that he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at the age of 33. A deadly condition that causes you to gradually lose control of your motor skills, MND currently has no cure. However, despite receiving that heartbreaking diagnosis, the father nonetheless decided to fight back.

