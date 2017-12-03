When This Father Opened A Giant Box On Christmas, He Got The Present He’d Wanted For 25 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

For Christmas 2014, this Canadian dad was gifted a giant box, wrapped in seasonally colored paper and topped off with a red ribbon. Inside was something very precious that he had wanted for 25 years. All of his family were there at a party to watch him open it – with one very notable exception. And, when he man finally revealed what was inside, his reaction was truly heartwarming. It brought home to everyone gathered at the party the true essence of the season.

In 2014, Terra Leanne Casey, now 31, lived and worked in marketing in Vancouver, Canada. Sadly, this meant that she lived more than 2,500 miles away from her retired dad, Terry Gibbs, who was domiciled across the country in Dundas, Ontario. Unfortunately, it also meant that Terra didn’t see her Old Man as often as she would have liked. Indeed, because she lived so far away from her father she never spent the festive period with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, distance was just one of the reasons why dad and daughter never spent the holiday season together. Although Terra saw her fther at other times during the year, for various family reasons, they had spent 25 Christmases apart by the time the season to be jolly of 2014 rolled around. Sadly, she was just four years old the last time she had celebrated Christmas with her dear old dad. So, wanting to remedy this situation, she devised a secret plan. She even got her uncle, Rick Gibbs, involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT