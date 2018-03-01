When A Father Of Eight Suddenly Sat Up In Bed, His Wife Had No Clue Tragedy Was About To Strike

ADVERTISEMENT

As a mother to eight children, including a newborn baby, Cloe Green was undoubtedly used to the experience of being woken up in the middle of the night. Whether it was a cry from another room or a tap on the shoulder from someone who had just had a nightmare, one can imagine that it was her duty to solve whatever problems arose in the night.

But in the early hours of December 4, 2015, she was faced with something different. Her husband, the man lying beside her in bed, suddenly sat straight up. Something was terribly wrong, and Green had no idea that tragedy was about to strike at that very moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green and her husband, James Warner, lived with their children in northwest Wales. The pair had been together since they were young. In fact, the two learned the startling news that Green was pregnant when she was only 17. Warner had a reaction that many might think of as being surprising, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT