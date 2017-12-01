A Father Was Digging His Family’s Car Out Of The Snow When He Made A Fatal Error

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not every day that snow 30 inches deep piles up. But during the winter of 2016 New Jersey was in the midst of an almighty blizzard. Just a few inches more, in fact, and it would have been the heaviest snowfall that some areas of the state had seen in over a century.

Nonetheless, life went on for local residents. People in the northeastern states of the U.S. are used to heavy snowfall, after all. And in the aftermath of the 2016 storm, one Passaic, New Jersey, dad worked hard to dig his family’s car out of the snow.

He chiseled his way through the snow as his girlfriend and two young children waited patiently inside the vehicle. Little did he know, however, that something as simple as shoveling snow could have tragic consequences. That was a lesson that he would have to learn in the hardest way imaginable.

