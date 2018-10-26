This Dad Knew His Time Was Almost Up, So He Gave His Daughters A Gift That Would Last Forever

ADVERTISEMENT

For a parent dealing with a terminal illness, one the hardest things is knowing that you won’t be able to watch your children grow up. Chris Rosati could relate to that, as he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2012. However, as the disease progressed, he gave his two daughters a gift they wouldn’t forget.

A resident of Durham, North Carolina, Chris and his wife Anna were the proud parents of two young daughters named Logan and Delaney. Working as a marketing vice-president, the dad’s life seemed to be going very well, but that all changed in 2012.

Sadly, Chris was diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. This condition affects the nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, leading to a loss of muscle control. Sadly, there is no cure for ALS, and it is a fatal disease.

