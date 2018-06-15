A Father’s Heartbreaking Final Moments With This Dying Toddler Have Been Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfie Evans was a seriously ill baby, whose devoted parents fought tooth and nail to keep him alive. The courts eventually decided that he could not have further treatment abroad, but even in the youngster’s very final moments on this Earth, his father Tom would not give up the fight.

Tom Evans and Kate James are a couple from Liverpool, U.K., who have been through something that no parents ever should. Their story is heartbreaking, and what happened to them was widely reported by the media worldwide.

In May 2016 Tom and Kate welcomed a baby boy into the world, whom they named Alfie. But by December of that year, things had already started to go wrong. Alfie ended up in hospital after going through a series of seizures, and it was just the beginning of a long and painful road for him and his parents.

