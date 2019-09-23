After A 12-Year-Old Smashed A Car Windshield, He Was Soon Being Called A Hero

It’s August 2019, and 12-year-old Ben Theriot is shopping with his mom in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. As the pair walk through a parking lot, though, a nearby car catches Ben’s eye. So, he runs to the vehicle with an object in his hand, using the tool to shatter the vehicle’s windshield. But while the boy may appear as though he’s in the middle of a crime, he will later be labeled a hero for his quick thinking.