After A 10-Year-Old Boy Made A Heartbreaking Sacrifice, His Community Stepped Up In A Big Way

Daniel Crase, ten, and his 47-year-old uncle Brian Douglas were inseparable. Despite the age gap, the two enjoyed nothing more than shooting hoops or playing video games together when Crase wasn’t at school and Douglas wasn’t doing shifts in the Muldrow, OK, branch of OK Foods. It was a heart-warming friendship.
Was. Because sadly on August 22, 2019, Douglas passed away in Fort Smith, AR, as the result of a cardiac arrest. It left his family devastated, and the grief was made even more acute by the fact they couldn’t afford a funeral service for the beloved husband, father, son and uncle. But the actions of those he left behind, particularly young Crase, would no doubt have left Douglas proud beyond words.