After Kris and Paul Scharoun-DeForge’s first encounter back in 1988, life would never be the same again for either of them. The two were instantly smitten with each other, in fact. And speaking touchingly about that fateful meeting, Kris has since said, “I looked into Paul’s eyes and saw my future.” But before they took the step to become man and wife, Paul and Kris would have to battle against the prejudices of those who believed they should never wed.
This Couple With Down Syndrome Had A Unique Marriage – But They Had To Fight To Be Recognized
Still, even though others may have disapproved of their union, the couple were seemingly undeterred. In any case, following a five-year-courtship, Kris popped the question to Paul. “I proposed to him. I whispered in his ear, ‘Would you marry me?’ And he looked up at me with this big beautiful smile, and he shook his head. ‘Yes!’ And that’s when I knew,” Kris told CBS News in August 2019.