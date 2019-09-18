This Couple With Down Syndrome Had A Unique Marriage – But They Had To Fight To Be Recognized

After Kris and Paul Scharoun-DeForge’s first encounter back in 1988, life would never be the same again for either of them. The two were instantly smitten with each other, in fact. And speaking touchingly about that fateful meeting, Kris has since said, “I looked into Paul’s eyes and saw my future.” But before they took the step to become man and wife, Paul and Kris would have to battle against the prejudices of those who believed they should never wed.