When A DNA Test Finally Proved This Man’s Identity, He Inherited A $60 Million Fortune Overnight

Jordan Adlard Rogers had had his suspicions for many years, but he was never able to gain definitive proof of his father’s identity. When the time came, however, the truth brought with it a mix of contrasting emotions for the young man from Cornwall, U.K. And the story of how he arrived at that point was quite something too.

Adlard Rogers had endured a tough upbringing, after being conceived as a consequence of a brief relationship. His mother Julie was a free spirit who married a different local man just three weeks after her baby’s arrival. It was this man – Gary Galloway – who raised the young Adlard Rogers for the first few years of his life in a small home in Helston, Cornwall.

These were fond years for Adlard Rogers, who believed Galloway to be his father. He told the Daily Mail in May 2019, “I adored Gary. One of my earliest memories is sitting on his shoulders and feeling so safe and happy. It was like a giant was carrying me around.” Yet the circumstances were soon to change when Adlard Rogers’ mother left Galloway, taking her young son with her.

