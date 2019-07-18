A Doctor Found A Note From A Teen On His Jaguar, And His Reaction Floored The Young Man

ADVERTISEMENT

For many teenagers, the prom is one of the biggest highlights of their time at high school. From the preparation to the dance itself, the event is still very important to students across the world. Olen Howden can certainly attest to that, as he prepares for his prom in June 2019.

A resident of Lancaster, England, Howden attends Ripley St. Thomas C.E. Academy, with the dance scheduled for the summer. On that note, the teenager is looking to travel to his prom in style. And as he again catches a glimpse of a blue F-type Jaguar on his route to school, the thought how good that would be to ride in crosses his mind.

During that time, the eye-catching sports car has been outside the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, the area’s local hospital. The vehicle belongs to a physician named Dr. Marwan Bukhari, who specializes in rheumatology. And when he thinks about the car, Howden comes up with an interesting request for the doctor ahead of the school prom.

