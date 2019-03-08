After A Man With Cancer Listed His VCR On Ebay, He Got A Moving Letter From The Elderly Buyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Shoukry had made quite the business for himself selling items on eBay. And usually, he never gave a second thought to the people buying his products. However, that all changed in February 2019 when he sold a VCR player to an elderly customer and received an emotional letter from him.

Matt hails from St Louis in Missouri. And in 2018 his world was turned upside down when he received a cancer diagnosis. As a result, he was forced to quit his job so that he could prioritize what was important: undergoing treatment.

But given Matt was unable to maintain his previous job role, he still needed a way of earning money. And that’s when he turned to eBay, using the e-commerce site to sell a range of items that would help him pay his way through his illness. And thankfully, his efforts were successful.

In February 2019 Matt explained to ABC 13 why becoming a seller on eBay had worked for him in his situation. He said, “While sick, I was stuck on the couch a lot and I started selling on eBay to help make ends meet, as it was something I could do from home without too much bodily stress.”

So Matt began listing items to sell before shipping them to their respective buyers, working the transactions around his cancer treatment. And before long, he was making enough money to survive. As a result, he decided to keep up his eBay business even after his health improved.

Unlike selling in person, being an online retailer means that you rarely come face-to-face with the people buying your items. And for Matt, once he had sold the item on eBay and shipped it off, the matter would normally be closed and he’d move on to selling something else.

Later, Matt revealed just how little thought he gave to the process of selling on eBay. After all, it was an everyday occurence for him. He told ABC 13, “Most eBay transactions are a blur for me as most commerce is nowadays. They pay. They get their item. Everybody’s happy and goes on their way.”

However, that all changed in February 2019. That’s because when Matt received his mail one Saturday morning, it included a letter from one of his buyers – in this case an elderly man. Indeed, the note piqued the eBay seller’s interest simply because it stood out among the mail that he normally received.

Matt then recounted the events to ABC 13. He said, “My girlfriend had brought the mail in, which is usually all ads and junk, but I noticed a letter for me with a handwritten address on the front.” Clearly, the correspondence had intrigued Matt. However, he had no idea just how moving the note would prove to be.

The letter related to a VCR player that Matt had sold. The machines were commonplace in homes throughout the 1980s and 90s. However, following the introduction of DVDs in 1997, the technology gradually became obsolete as disks took over from videos in the home entertainment industry.

Indeed, by 2008 DVDs had surpassed VCR as the preferred method of distributing media to the public. As a result, fewer people were buying new VCR players and in turn, manufacturing of the machines began to cease. Eventually, the last company making the players stopped their production in 2016.

However, though VCR players became harder to come by, people still held onto their cherished videos. And many families still had reams of home footage that had been committed to VCR in the past. But without the machine to play them, there was no way of reliving the special memories they’d enjoyed through the years.

And this is exactly what had happened to the man – known only as Don – who’d sent Matt the letter. The resident from Phoenix, Arizona, had spotted the VCR player on eBay and parted with $40 in order to purchase the machine. And when it arrived at his door, he set about rewatching his old family movies.

The VCR player was the first item that Don had purchased through eBay – and it didn’t disappoint. Indeed, the item had meant a lot to the Phoenix resident. So he decided he would write to Matt in person, and thank him for selling it.

The opening line of the letter read, “Hi [Matt] Shoukry. I found many old VCR tapes recently and wanted to see what is on them and realized I had no player. So I went to eBay for the first time and discovered your offer. I bought your VCR and you shipped it within a few days.”

By this point in the note, Matt was already completely gripped. As a result, he stopped what he was doing and told his girlfriend about it. He told ABC 13, “We were watching the Blues hockey game at the time, and one line into his letter, I immediately paused the game and had to share it with her.”

In the letter, Don then described what happened after receiving his item. The elderly buyer wrote, “The VCR looks new and unused. Amazing. I had some issues getting it going which were mine and not the player. I am 86 and perhaps not up to my game, but I do get there eventually. And I did, and discovered the VCR works perfectly.”

In his letter, Don continued to reveal what the purchase had meant to him. He wrote, “I watched tapes of my retirement party from 25 years ago which I had never seen before. Jeez, were we young.” Poignantly, he added the next thing he watched was “a tape of [his] wedding with all the family and friends, many of [whom] are no longer around.”

After reliving some of his most cherished memories through the VCR player, Don was eager to see more. As a result, he played videos of “skiing trips, kids growing up, travels, and most importantly the gentle maturing of [his] family.” He added that “each one [was] more fun than the last.”

Don told Matt that the joy he’d gotten from his old family videos was “all thanks to your generous selling of the VCR player. I thought you would appreciate how much someone has enjoyed your offer.” He added, “Thank you so much for your care, your efforts, and your promptness.”

After reading Don’s heartfelt letter, Matt and his girlfriend were incredibly moved to learn of the stranger’s experience of reconnecting with his memories. The eBay seller told ABC 13, “We were both on the brink of tears reading it and I had to share this gentleman’s story with more people.”

So Matt decided to share the letter with the community on Reddit. The website is the third most visited in the United States, according to Alexa Internet, so Matt no doubt hoped that the note would reach a wide audience. Beside a photo of the letter, he explained, “Got this letter today. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Matt explained to the BBC why he’d decided to post the letter online. He said, “I was blown away by how much emotion and feeling this gentleman had put into a note, and how I felt so connected to him.” He added, “It was so unexpected but so sweet. So I decided to share it with the world on Reddit.”

Matt had hoped the Reddit post might brighten someone else’s day in the same way it had his. He told the BBC, “There is so much negative in the world today. It’s refreshing to have something wholesome and positive to share with everyone.”

Meanwhile, the letter soon gained traction on Reddit. And within 24 hours, Matt’s post had received 160,000 upvotes. Furthermore, it attracted a number of comments in which users revealed that Don’s words had moved them to tears too. But the popularity of the post just kept growing.

One Reddit user offered their thoughts after reading the heartfelt letter online. They wrote, “At 86, he watched a video of his retirement when he was in his 60s and commented about how young he was. I certainly need to take heed to these words. I’m in my 30s and worry about aging, but it’s so silly to worry about such things.”

Meanwhile, another Reddit user revealed the letter had made them think of their own family. They said, “… I lost my grandfather last July and he was one of my favorite people. He was always recording on his little old video camera and would always give me a VCR or two whenever I visited him. I miss him, but [I’m] so glad to have all of those memories.”

Meanwhile, a different commenter shared their own experience of how technology had helped them remember a loved one. They wrote, “I found some audio recordings of my grandpa on my TalkBoy. I recorded them onto my iPhone and sent them to my mom and his other kids… they all cried. They hadn’t heard his voice in over a decade.”

Elsewhere, one person revealed how Matt’s letter had got them thinking about their own memories. The user posted, “In addition to being awesome, this really makes me wish I had recorded more of our family time.” They continued, “We have tons of pictures, so that’s nice but pictures don’t capture personality, voices, and mannerisms to really take you back to those places.”

Meanwhile, the BBC spoke to several people who had their own wonderful stories demonstrating acts of kindness. A man named Jim from Brooklyn told the organization how volunteering with older people in New York had been “one of the most beautiful things [he’d] ever done.”

As part of his voluntary role, Jim taught the elderly how to use computers. And one of his students, an old woman, stood out to him. He told the BBC, “She was really smart and eager to learn. I taught her how to use a Roku box (digital receiver), and introduced her to a language-learning app.”

However, that wasn’t the only way that Jim had been of assistance. At one point, he told the lady she could use Skype to speak to her relatives in Japan. And after he had demonstrated how to make a video call, the woman was so grateful to Jim that she attempted to pay him. He later confessed on Twitter, “It melted my heart.”

After reading Matt’s letter, Kate Garnett revealed to the BBC how one of her own online purchases had been special to her. The item in question was a second-hand rucksack, which her son was going to use on an upcoming trip to the Peruvian Amazon. She had told the person selling the bag of its intended use, and his response was heartwarming.

Kate revealed how the man had offered to add a torch, a mosquito net and small waterproof shelter to the sale, at no extra charge. As a former adventurer himself, he knew how helpful such items were on expeditions, but he didn’t need them as he no longer traveled.

Speaking to the BBC, Kate explained the seller’s thinking. She said, “He liked the fact it was going to a good home and more adventure. It arrived with a letter saying where it had been: Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, but not South America.” Musing on the incident, Kate added, “Kindness costs nothing and the world needs it right now.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Damian also shared a story which revealed how ecommerce could bring people together. Like Matt, he had used eBay to sell on some of his possessions for money. However, when a mom contacted him after he listed some toys, he decided that kindness was more important than cash.

In a Tweet from February 2019, Damien elaborated on the experience. He wrote, “I put some action figures on eBay, a mom bought two but not the other 28 I had. She messaged to say her autistic son was excited to get them. She wished she could have bought more.” Damien continued, “I sent her all 30 of them, got a phone call, she thanked me and cried. We’re all friends to this day.”

So while Matt had inspired other people to share their heartwarming experiences online, that wasn’t the end of his story. Indeed, the eBay seller was so moved by his letter that he wanted to do something special for the man who’d written it. As a result, he planned to respond to the note.

In his interview with ABC 13, Matt explained his plans. He said, “I will be offering to allow him to ship his VCR tapes to me so I can digitize them. That way, his family memories will be safe and not at risk of deteriorating away on those tapes, and the rest of his family for generations can enjoy the memories, too.”

So needless to say, Don’s letter had a profound effect on Matt. As a result, he decided he would display the stranger’s kind words in order to remind him of their transaction. He told ABC 13, “I’m going to frame (the letter) and put it next to my desk in the house because it means a lot to me.”

