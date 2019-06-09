This Woman Had To Raise Six Great-Grandkids Alone, So The Community Orchestrated An Epic Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a mother is no easy task as any parent can tell you, but a great-grandmother known as Ms. Ella from Las Vegas, Nevada, didn’t stop there. Indeed, she went on to bring up her grandchildren and is raising six great-grandchildren, too. And when the kindly senior fell on hard times, the community noticed her good heart – and prepared the biggest surprise for her.

Throughout her tribulations, Ms. Ella always kept her faith, and raised her surrogate children to do the same. But that belief system was no doubt tested when the great-grandma encountered a run of bad luck at the worst possible time. And in winter things came to a head for her extended family, with devastating results.

To be more specific, bills mounted up, and Ms. Ella struggled to make ends meet. Indeed, things were so tough that she didn’t know whether the family would even manage to celebrate Christmas. But the kind hearted senior’s wishes were about to become true, thanks in part to a friend from another state.

