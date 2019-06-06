After An Electrician Made A Promise To A Couple, They Set Up A Surprise In Their Living Room

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s fair to say that electricity is so ever-present in our lives that we take it for granted. In fact, we don’t even truly notice how much we need it until it’s gone. This bitter realization faced the Lemonds family when they experienced power troubles in their property. Thankfully, they got help from an unexpected source.

To be more specific, an apprentice electrician arrived almost as if in answer to the churchgoing couple’s prayers. Not only did this apparent guardian angel look at the family’s technical problems, he also helped fix them. In addition, the tradesman asked nothing in payment for his expertise.

However, the grateful family wanted to repay the electrician’s kindness in some way anyway. With that in mind, they invited the young man back to their home for an unspecified reason. Perhaps he thought that they had more work for him, but instead they had a surprise thank you in store.

