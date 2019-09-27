A teenage girl lies immobile in a hospital room. For some time she has been unconscious – and now she doesn’t seem able to move. Doctors write her off, advising her family to accept that she will not recover. In fact, she will probably die. But although no one thinks Victoria Arlen can hear their predictions, she can, and she’s determined to overcome being locked in.
This Girl Was Locked In Her Body For Years, But What She’s Done Since Is Beyond Astonishing
A teenage girl lies immobile in a hospital room. For some time she has been unconscious – and now she doesn’t seem able to move. Doctors write her off, advising her family to accept that she will not recover. In fact, she will probably die. But although no one thinks Victoria Arlen can hear their predictions, she can, and she’s determined to overcome being locked in.
Unresponsive in her bed, Arlen can hear the voices of her three brothers – one older, and two of her triplets. And they’re keeping her up to date with a world that she cannot take part in. Moving is impossible, but her brain continues to work. Unbelievably, it’s the only thing about her that does function. But her brothers don’t know that – and neither do the medics.