A Mom Was Left Confused By A Post From Her Kids’ Teacher – But Its True Meaning Left Her In Tears

Stephanie Hanrahan is the mother of two special needs children. Both of them have autism, a condition that can cause difficulties socially. Recently, Stephanie faced a struggle that many mothers of autistic children will recognize: sending the kids off to school for the first time. She looked up one of the schoolteachers on Facebook, and what she found made her outright cry.

Stephanie documents her journey through motherhood on her Facebook account. She talks to her followers about her children Campbell and Eli, and about her husband Shawn, who lives with a rare heart condition. Her account is called Tinkles Her Pants because, in her own words, it’s about “moments that make you laugh so hard you leak a little.”

Stephanie’s account of her children’s schooling is a very touching one. But the most touching moment of all, possibly, comes when she details the time she started following the Facebook page of one of Eli’s teachers. While looking through the posts, she came across one that first confused her and then had her sobbing.

