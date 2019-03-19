During The Brutal Polar Vortex In Chicago, 40 Locals Found The Same Strange Note On Their Doors

ADVERTISEMENT

When a prolonged spell of Arctic weather hammered the Midwest in early 2019, Chicago resident Sabeel Ahmed decided to reach out to 40 of his neighbors. He wrote each of them a letter and delivered it to their homes. And when they read it, he managed to melt hearts in spite of the polar conditions.

In January 2019 almost two-thirds of the United States found itself in the deadly grip of a freezing polar vortex. The low-pressure phenomenon occurs mainly around the South and North Poles. In layman’s terms, it is a band of powerful winds that sits high up in the atmosphere and usually keeps colder air confined to the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while the two weather systems are normally confined to the poles, they can sometimes deviate from their usual locations. This is exactly what happened in January 2019 when the Arctic polar vortex shifted much further south than expected. However, this wasn’t the first time the U.S. had experienced the phenomenon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT