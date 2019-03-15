When A Teacher Saw Her Student Alone On The Road, She Realized He Was In Desperate Need Of Her Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher Keller Sutherland was on her way home from school in South Carolina when she spotted one of her former pupils, Cameron Simoncic, cycling along the highway. She could immediately tell things weren’t right and that he needed someone’s help. And when she stopped to find out what was going on, it turned into a race against time to get medical assistance.

When Sutherland became a school teacher, by her own admission, her commitment to her students went beyond the duties of her job and the time spent with children in her classroom. Indeed, she genuinely cares about each and every child.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Sutherland explained in a video posted on Facebook by Greenville County Schools in February 2019 what motivates her as a teacher. She said, “When I see myself as a teacher I just go far beyond the classroom. I truly care for these kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT