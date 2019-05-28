A Teen Was Walking 10 Miles In The Cold To A Job Interview – Then A Stranger Stopped To Talk To Him

ADVERTISEMENT

For Jhaqueil Reagan, life was a struggle. Hit hard by the death of his mother in 2011 and with two younger siblings to take care of, the teen had needed to drop out of school. However, despite that he had completed his General Educational Development (GED) qualification at the same time as caring for his family. And following that, getting a job was next on the agenda.

On that note, Reagan had secured a job interview in February 2013 for a minimum-wage position at a local thrift store in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, it was around ten miles away from where Reagan was staying at that time, and with no money for transport, a long walk was on the cards for the teen. Furthermore, the chilly weather only made matters worse.

Yet Reagan’s home circumstances meant that he was a little short of options. His brother and sister had since moved in with their grandmother and the youngster had found himself homeless, staying with friends. And it was from such an abode that he had set off that morning.

