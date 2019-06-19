Two Teens Were Involved In A Nasty Street Brawl When Suddenly A Strange Man Intervened

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, technology has continued to evolve at an incredible pace. From gaming consoles to handheld devices, developers are constantly finding new ways to advance existing tech for their customers. But when it comes to cell phones, one of those innovative features can be exploited in a negative way.

Camera phones can be a fantastic tool for users, allowing them to record anything while they’re out and about during the day. But some people use that technology to capture unseemly footage, which can then be shared across the internet. That was certainly the case in March 2017, as a fight broke out between two teenagers.

With the sun beaming down on the streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey, adolescents Jamar Mobley and Sheldon Ward began to brawl in the road. Before long, the pair were surrounded by a group of onlookers, some of whom had their camera phones out. As they recorded the fight, a few people even started shouting words of encouragement.

