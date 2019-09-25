This Woman Was Disfigured In An Awful Accident – But Her Boyfriend Only Had One Thing On His Mind

It’s 2011, and Indian woman Sunitha Atinus lies badly injured in a hospital bed, her face damaged beyond recognition. When her boyfriend Jai Prakash walks into the room, he can scarcely believe what he’s looking at. Heartbroken, tears overcome him, and all he can do is run from Sunitha’s bedside. What hope is there now for the young couple?
Now Jai cuts a dashing figure. Indeed, good looking, with a ready smile, Jai’s home is in Bangalore, southern India. And he’s a quietly spoken man, whose Facebook page speaks of his “passion to make [a] difference.” Furthermore, while Jai might be a catch for any woman, when he was younger, there was only one girl for him.