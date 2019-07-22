After A Woman Shamed A Homeless Employee Online, Locals Took Matters Into Their Own Hands

ADVERTISEMENT

When Luann Cofield saw a homeless man sleeping in a booth at a local McDonald’s, the sight caused her offense. And when staff refused to remove him, she instead aired her grievances on social media. What she did shamed the man. But, as a result, the community dealt with the problem themselves.

Cofield had stopped by a local McDonald’s when she saw something in the restaurant that she hadn’t expected. At a booth nearby, she spotted a man laid out and asleep on the bench. Taken aback by what she could see, she walked up to the fast food joint’s staff to tell them.

When Cofield told the restaurant’s staff about the man asleep in one of their booths, however, she perhaps didn’t get the response she expected. Indeed, the McDonald’s workers didn’t seem interested in what was happening at all. They brushed it off, and went about their business as if it was no big deal.

