A Female Truck Driver Posted About Hauling Lethal Loads – And Her Message Soon Went Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Truck drivers arguably have a special responsibility to keep fellow motorists safe, due to the sheer size of their vehicles. And trucker Daisy Delaney took to Facebook in February 2018 to send out a warning to everyone on the road. What’s more, given the dangers posed by her potentially lethal cargo, Delaney’s important message soon went viral.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Delaney is a long-haul truck driver with a difference. Back in the summer of 2016 she shot to fame on social media thanks to her Facebook Live posts. The trucker would attach an iPhone to the dashboard, providing users with intriguing snapshots of her life on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such was the positive impact of her posts, in fact, that Delaney’s rise to online fame was picked up by Canada’s CTV News in August 2016. “As far as just interaction on a regular basis, we’ve all pretty much gone to our cellphones,” she told the channel. “And so the videos have really helped out a lot, because it gives a little bit more of a personal touch than just a text message or phone call.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT