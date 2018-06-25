When This Couple Returned From Honeymoon, They Discovered A Neighbor Had Ruined Their Dream Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebekah and Thomas Entwistle returned from their honeymoon excited to revisit to their dream home in the north of England. But when they got back in May 2018, things weren’t quite as they had left them. While they were away someone – believed to be a disgruntled neighbor – had made some upsetting modifications.

Thomas and Rebekah married in July 2017. Though they were living in rented accommodation, when they saw their dream home in Blackburn, Lancashire in the UK, they knew they had to have it. The purchase of the four-bedroomed, $290,000 house, however, wasn’t easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young couple both work as music tutors and had just set up their own company. As 27-year-old Thomas explained to the Lancashire Telegraph newspaper in May 2018, “Rebekah and I have just started our own business and had to fight to get a mortgage and then to get this house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT