When This Fifth Grader Saw A Girl Behaving Strangely At Lunch, He Knew He Had Seconds To Act

Benjamin Ford was minding his own business during his school lunch break when he noticed a girl behaving strangely. She was struggling to breathe and slowly changing color. As a result, the fifth grader leaped into action.

In February 2018 Ford was a fifth-grade student at Greenwood Elementary in Henrico County, Virginia. As far as we know, the youngster attended school day in, day out without any major incidents. However, that month, that all changed.

One afternoon, Ford was enjoying some downtime during his lunch break. However, that’s when something caught his attention across the school cafeteria. And right away, the student knew that his help was needed.

