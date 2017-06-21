50 Years After Dad Refused To Let Her Marry, She Found A Newspaper Clipping Saved In Mom’s Wallet

ADVERTISEMENT

When a young couple met at college, they fell head-over-heels for one another. In fact, they were so in love that they soon got engaged. However, the young woman’s father put an end to their marriage plans. The pair tried to put the matter behind them until 50 years later, when they made an extraordinary discovery.

In the early 1960s Janice Rude was a sophomore at Occidental College in the city of Los Angeles, California. To earn a little cash she worked in the campus dining room, which is how she came to meet Prentiss Willson.

Willson was a Kappa Sigma brother who would go on to become the president of his chapter. Moreover, he supported the chapter’s decision to quit the national fraternity over its decision to refuse to permit his black classmate Gene Grigsby to join. So, it was fair to say that Willson was a man of principle.

