Just 24 hours after 30-year-old Mike Droter had successfully proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Jordan Lovas, he suffered the worst day of his life. The Californian couple had been enjoying a romantic break in Hawaii, an early present for Lovas’ 25th birthday, when the businessman popped the question and she said yes. Life was sweet, but things were about to turn very sour.
It was August 28, 2016, and Lovas was packing up the couple’s things to get ready to return home to Citrus Heights in Sacramento, California, and to resume her working life as a trainer for a chain of waxing salons. Droter had gone down to the sea to squeeze in one last body surf before the end of their vacation at Sandy Beach on the southern shore of the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Neither one knew that both their lives were about to change forever.
Lovas didn’t see anything of what happened next. The first moment she realized something was seriously wrong was when she heard screaming and yelling coming from the shore. But Lovas was blissfully unaware at this point that all of the commotion was because of her fiance.
-
Two Years After This Dog Ran Away, He Heard His Master’s Voice, And His Reaction Stunned Everyone
-
He Went For A Final Surf After Proposing. Then Rescuers Pulled His Lifeless Body From The Waves.
-
If One Of These Repulsive Things Bursts Out Of Its Egg In Your Garden, The Key Is Not To Panic
-
A Kayaker Explored This Decaying Old Ghost Ship And Inside Found The Remains Of A Fascinating Past
-
When This Woman Heard Screams From Inside A Trunk, She Got It Open And Found A Distressing Scene
-
When This Dad Refused To Pay His Son For Chores, He Unwittingly Set Him Up To Be A Millionaire
-
The Eraser Challenge Craze Is Sweeping Through Schools, And The Consequences Can Be Frightening
-
5 Years After His Wedding This Man Awoke In Hospital With A Terrible Conviction About His Wife
-
This Guy Was Cycling Through The Woods When He Was Suddenly Confronted By A Deadly Predator
-
Days After This Guy Posted A Selfie With His Dog, Police Arrived To Take Him Away
-
20 Reasons Why Ryan Reynolds Is Actually The Worst
-
A Wiener And A Pit Bull Made A Baby Together, And You Just Have To See The Puppy