He Went For A Final Surf After Proposing. Then Rescuers Pulled His Lifeless Body From The Waves.

Just 24 hours after 30-year-old Mike Droter had successfully proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Jordan Lovas, he suffered the worst day of his life. The Californian couple had been enjoying a romantic break in Hawaii, an early present for Lovas’ 25th birthday, when the businessman popped the question and she said yes. Life was sweet, but things were about to turn very sour.

It was August 28, 2016, and Lovas was packing up the couple’s things to get ready to return home to Citrus Heights in Sacramento, California, and to resume her working life as a trainer for a chain of waxing salons. Droter had gone down to the sea to squeeze in one last body surf before the end of their vacation at Sandy Beach on the southern shore of the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Neither one knew that both their lives were about to change forever.

Lovas didn’t see anything of what happened next. The first moment she realized something was seriously wrong was when she heard screaming and yelling coming from the shore. But Lovas was blissfully unaware at this point that all of the commotion was because of her fiance.

