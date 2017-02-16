A Firefighter Saved Her From The Boston Marathon Bombing, And Now They’ve Shared Some Magical News

By Francesca Lynagh
February 16, 2017
Image: via Snopes / Facebook/Roseann Sdoia Recovery and Support

In 2013 45-year-old Roseann Sdoia was living in Boston. She had an apartment and worked at a real-estate company where she was the vice president. She was also a keen runner.

Image: Facebook/Roseann Sdoia Recovery and Support

Sdoia grew up watching the Boston Marathon with her father, and her passion for running continued into adulthood. Indeed, she still kept up the tradition of going to watch the marathon with friends when she was in her 40s.

Image: Aaron “tango” Tang

In 2013 one of Sdoia’s friends was participating in the race, so she and another pal headed down to cheer her on. They positioned themselves near the finishing line. And that’s when Sdoia heard the first bang.

