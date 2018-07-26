Firefighters Kept Getting Called To This Old Man’s Home, But Then They Learned His Real Identity

ADVERTISEMENT

The job of a firefighter entails much more than one might expect, as crews also provide medical assistance to those who need it. Douglas Marks was one of those individuals, with his wife Maxine calling the DeKalb County station numerous times to help her ailing husband. However, on one such trip to the Marks’ home in July 2014, the firefighters learned his surprising life story.

Residents of Decatur, Georgia, Douglas and Maxine lived in a house that required some urgent repairs, mirroring the former’s poor health at that time in the summer of 2014. The 82-year-old had suffered a number of strokes, and had also been diagnosed with dementia and emphysema. As a result, his wife made frequent calls to the local fire station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DeKalb Fire Department was first established back in 1937, some three years after local residents were offered private anti-blaze services by a man named J.V. Draughon, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee. Draughon’s business was then purchased by DeKalb County for more than $5,000, leading to the creation of the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT