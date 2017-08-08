Firefighters Took This Bullying Victim Home. Then Later His Mother Saw Them Waiting Outside

ADVERTISEMENT

This seventh grader was at home recovering from a vicious school bus assault when the doorbell rang. He and his mom opened the front door to see a bunch of firefighters who had responded to the incident that day. And they had something truly awesome to give him.

Jonathan Moran is a 14-year-old who lives in Linden, New Jersey. And it would be fair to day that he hasn’t always had the easiest time, especially at school. In fact, his story is a heartbreaking one. But there’s an amazing reason why it has gone viral.

The story begins in 2015 when Moran had just moved to a brand new school. But he’d only been there for about a week when something very unpleasant happened to him. The whole incident took place when he boarded the school bus to go home.

