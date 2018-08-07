This Fireman Abandoned His Shopping To Respond To A Call. Then He Returned To A Note On His Food

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a firefighter’s job to face dangers that most mere mortals would run away from. Whatever attracts them to the profession, it’s one they do for little thanks in return. So when firefighters got a call while out shopping for groceries one day, they were surprised on their return by a note a complete stranger had left on their abandoned shopping cart.

It’s on record that fire departments in the U.S. respond to about three calls every minute. In 2015 alone, more than 33 million calls were answered. Most of those calls were for medical assistance and a further two-and-a-half million were false alarms, but more than one million were for real fires.

Indeed, firefighters are called in to tackle the wildfires that devastate California every year during its hot and dry climate from spring until fall. And no one will ever likely forget the heroism of the fire departments of New York and its surrounding areas in the aftermath of 9/11.

