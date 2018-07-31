When A Fireman Found This Missing 2-Year-Old, Her Reaction Had Him Reaching For His Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking after a toddler can be challenging at the best of times due to their often mischievous curiosity. Little Brooklyn Lynn Lilly was no different, but in November 2014 she went missing from her family home. Following an intense search, fireman Jeffery Seyfried eventually found the two-year-old, and her reaction prompted him to grab his camera.

A resident of Tawas City, Michigan, Brooklyn lived with her mom Tricia Cook and stepdad Alex Cook. Like most toddlers, the two-year-old was quite adventurous, playing outside her home under the watchful eye of a relative on November 5, 2014. However, the situation took a dramatic turn later that afternoon.

Brooklyn had seemingly vanished, leaving her family fearing that someone might have abducted the little girl. “We worried [that] maybe somebody came and grabbed her,” Patrick McDonald, a friend of the Cooks, told ABC News in November 2014. Unsurprisingly, the family quickly reported that the toddler had gone missing to the authorities.

