When This Couple Performed Their First Dance, Wedding Guests Were Blown Away By The Epic Routine

The first dance is often one of the highlights of a wedding. Along with cutting the cake and the moment the bride tosses the bouquet, it is a poignant celebration of the newlyweds’ love. And Polish couple Patrycja and Mateusz Kolator clearly wanted to make a splash with their first dance, as they cracked out a stunning routine that had their guests cheering.

Patrycja and Mateusz’ memorable wedding dance was shared on YouTube after they tied the knot in 2016. And their incredible performance stunned online viewers worldwide. Indeed, to date, the clip has racked up more than four million views and over 16,000 likes.

The couple’s dazzling routine is far from the typical first dance, with the pair adding a thoroughly modern twist to a well-known custom. And though it is unclear exactly when the practice began, it has been conducted for hundreds of years in some form or another. And interestingly, it did not begin at weddings. A guest of honor would perform the first dance as a way of kicking off the grand opening of a ball.

