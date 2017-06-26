On Their First Date, He Suddenly Stood Up And Collapsed – And Then She Couldn’t Find A Pulse

By Conor Sheils
June 26, 2017
Image: Janie Hall via People / via ABC News
Janie Hall, 45, of Joplin, Missouri, was preparing for a date to remember. She had met a man through online meeting site Plenty of Fish and the pair were gearing up to enjoy lunch together at Kansas City’s Cheesecake Factory on April 7, 2017.

Image: via Inside Edition
Speaking about the build-up to the date, Hall told People magazine in April 2017, “He contacted me and we talked for two weeks. I liked a lot of what he said. Social change is big for me and when he told me about his volunteer work, that really stood out to me. He volunteers at his grandchild’s school and he’s active with veterans groups in Kansas City.”

Image: via Inside Edition
Following weeks of online conversation, the pair agreed to meet. The day seemed to be going well. Hall told People, “We had a wonderful meal and great conversation. They boxed our food and we continued to talk for 45 more minutes, chatting about family and friends.”

