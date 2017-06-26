Janie Hall, 45, of Joplin, Missouri, was preparing for a date to remember. She had met a man through online meeting site Plenty of Fish and the pair were gearing up to enjoy lunch together at Kansas City’s Cheesecake Factory on April 7, 2017.
Speaking about the build-up to the date, Hall told People magazine in April 2017, “He contacted me and we talked for two weeks. I liked a lot of what he said. Social change is big for me and when he told me about his volunteer work, that really stood out to me. He volunteers at his grandchild’s school and he’s active with veterans groups in Kansas City.”
Following weeks of online conversation, the pair agreed to meet. The day seemed to be going well. Hall told People, “We had a wonderful meal and great conversation. They boxed our food and we continued to talk for 45 more minutes, chatting about family and friends.”
-
20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh
-
Divers Found This Tin Pot On A Centuries-Old Shipwreck, And What Was Inside It Is Mindblowing
-
On Their First Date, He Suddenly Stood Up And Collapsed – And Then She Couldn’t Find A Pulse
-
After This Pit Bull Was Thrown From A Truck In A Terrible Crash, Rescuers Rushed To Help Him
-
20 Secrets About Grace VanderWaal That Even The Biggest America’s Got Talent Fans Won’t Know
-
After More Than A Decade With Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Has Revealed The Truth About Their Marriage
-
This Man Was Looking For Food Somewhere In China When He Spotted A Stomach-Turning Sight
-
10 Years After Their Children Were Swept Away By The Tsunami, They Were Sent A Life-Changing Photo
-
Every Day For 37 Years, This Man Planted Seeds In The Same Location. His Life’s Work Is Breathtaking
-
40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her
-
It Took Weeks For People To Finally Help This Dog, And When They Looked Closer They Were Horrified
-
This 12-Year-Old Was Home Alone When She Secretly Started Filming A Man Prowling Around The Backyard