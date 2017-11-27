After This Fisherman Lost His Dog At Sea, He Thought He’d Never See His Best Friend Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing in the ocean with your dog sounds like an idyllic way to spend a day. However, that was not how it turned out for this fisherman and his canine companion. In fact, when things took a turn for the worse, it seemed like the day had turned into a tragedy. But then everything changed.

Alfonse Attard and his Jack Russell – aptly named Jack – took regular trips out into the ocean, heading out to the waves off Victoria, Australia. One day in early January 2016, the 75-year-old set off on what he thought would be one of their usual fishing trips. However, nothing could have prepared him for the heartrending turn that events would take that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unbeknownst to Attard, the boat had a loose plug in its hull. Attard was fishing in rough waters when, a little over half a mile off Altona beach, the boat began to sink. Before long, the entire boat had capsized and the pair were thrown into the waves. That’s when Attard lost sight of Jack.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT