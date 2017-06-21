These Five Kids Were Having Fun In A Playpark When Suddenly They All Stopped And Froze On The Spot

ADVERTISEMENT

They were happily playing on the swings when they heard the music. Immediately the kids stopped playing and stood still, all facing in the same direction. They stood silently there for a whole minute.

Danielle Tomei Davila lives in Tennessee with her husband and three daughters. As well as being a mom Davila also runs a photography business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband used to be in the U.S. Marines, but he has since retired. That’s certainly not to say that his military days don’t still have an impact on the family, though. Anyone would call them a “military family” – and here’s why.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT