They were happily playing on the swings when they heard the music. Immediately the kids stopped playing and stood still, all facing in the same direction. They stood silently there for a whole minute.
Danielle Tomei Davila lives in Tennessee with her husband and three daughters. As well as being a mom Davila also runs a photography business.
Her husband used to be in the U.S. Marines, but he has since retired. That’s certainly not to say that his military days don’t still have an impact on the family, though. Anyone would call them a “military family” – and here’s why.
-
This 21-Year-Old’s Photos Expose The Alarming Effects Of Using Certain Tattoo Removal Creams
-
This Woman Never Wanted To Find Her Bio Mother, But Then She Went Online And Fate Had Other Ideas
-
20 Simple Storage Hacks To Help Keep Your Home Neat And Tidy
-
When Scientists Found This Fish Off Australia’s Coast, What They Saw Left Them Dumbfounded
-
These Five Kids Were Having Fun In A Playpark When Suddenly They All Stopped And Froze On The Spot
-
50 Years After Dad Refused To Let Her Marry, She Found A Newspaper Clipping Saved In Mom’s Wallet
-
This Soviet Dissident Was Waiting On A London Street When He Felt A Sharp Jab From An Umbrella
-
13 Years Ago This Boy Was Born With Two Faces. Now Medical Experts Are Astonished By His Appearance
-
When Villagers Found This Elephant Trapped In A Well, There Was Only One Thing They Could Do
-
A Bystander Saw This Officer Lying Prone With His Horse, And The Story Behind The Photo Is Tragic
-
A Death Row Inmate Pleaded For Police To Analyze Untested Fingerprints. Now He’s Got The Results
-
After Over 3 Decades Together, Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Have Announced Some Astonishing News