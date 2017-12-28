5 Minutes After A Builder Handed Back £30 Left In An ATM, Karma Rewarded Him A Thousand Times Over

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a fact of life that when faced with a moral dilemma, some people will do the honorable thing – and others will not. When it comes to finding money with no obvious owner, plenty would claim it for themselves. But one Scottish construction worker learnt that karma might be a tangible force.

Colin Banks is a construction worker from Scotland. And something happened to him recently that flung Banks into the media spotlight – with good reason. It was a truly life-changing event, and the story of how it all happened was so remarkable that it quickly went viral.

The story started on a normal day at the end of November 2017. Banks needed to pick up some groceries, and he took his daughter Zoe along with him. The two of them went to an Asda supermarket in Motherwell, a town near Glasgow.

