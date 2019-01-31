Here Are The Five Stages Of A Relationship – And Most Couples Don’t Make It Past Three

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple’s love story is unique, from how they met to their first steps toward romance. But studies into the arc of these relationships show that most go through five specific stages – and most pairs cannot survive past the third one.

Nowadays, couples fall in love in a myriad of ways. Some hook up online through dating websites and apps, while others meet in the old-fashioned way. In fact, according to a study by Mic, most couples actually meet through friends.

The study, which surveyed 18- to 34-year-olds in relationships at the time, found that 39 percent of them had found their partner because they had mutual friends. And another 22 percent revealed their courtships had started after a meeting in a “social setting.”

