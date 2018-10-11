5 Years After His Wife Passed Away, This Man Found A Heartbreaking Email He’d Never Read Before

By James Cannon
October 11, 2018
Regardless of how long you’ve had to prepare for it, losing a loved one can have a devastating effect on your life. Chris Martin would certainly attest to that, as his wife Renee succumbed to cancer in 2013. However, five years later, the single dad stumbled across a heartbreaking email from his partner that he’d never seen before.

A resident of Melbourne, Australia, Chris was first introduced to Renee through one of his friends, who just so happened to be Renee’s cousin. The pair were in their early 20s at that point, but their romance didn’t blossom straight away. Indeed, it was some years later at a joint birthday party when they finally kissed.

Chris and Renee eventually got married, and in the coming years the couple also became the proud parents of a couple of children named Grace and Albi. However, while pregnant with the latter, the mom was given some devastating news by her doctors.

