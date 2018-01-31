20 Products That Food Giants Have Been Lying To Us About The Whole Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the right food to stay healthy can be an absolute minefield. Indeed, even when you think you’ve figured it out, labels can be misleading, hiding all sorts of dubious or unhealthy ingredients. These 20 products, for instance, really aren’t what they seem – from an insane 22-ingredient cheese sauce to Oreos that are totally not telling the truth. Yes, it turns out we’ve all been fibbed to this entire time…

It doesn’t get much more quintessentially American than cheese slices. But if it’s actual cheese that you’re after, well, you’re better off looking elsewhere. Indeed, closer inspection of almost any packet of cheese slices will reveal that they’re actually labeled something along the lines of “cheese food.” That’s because products such as Kraft Singles consist of less than 51% cheese, which means it would be illegal to sell it as the real thing.

It’s common knowledge that you can find knock-off versions of pretty much anything in China. Troublingly, this now appears to include food. Yes, fake fare has found its way on to Chinese streets. One such imitation staple is phony chicken eggs. But while they may be cheaper, they’re also made of resin, wax and various chemicals, so it’s probably not worth the trade-off.

