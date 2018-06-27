This Chef Has Revealed You’ve Been Cutting Onions Wrong The Whole Time – And He Might Just Be Right

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s seemingly unavoidable – you’re preparing dinner and you need to cut some onions, which means stinging eyes and tears streaming down your face. Fortunately, though, there might be a solution. Famous YouTube chef Jack Scalfani has revealed a secret method for cutting onions without reducing yourself to tears.

The reason human beings cry when cutting onions is a fascinating one, linked to how our eyes protect themselves from irritants. In essence, it’s a reaction called reflex tears. This occurs when we cry because of an irritant – smoke, for example – which has the potential to damage our eyes.

But why do onions in particular have this effect on us? Well, it’s partly down to how we grow onions in the first place, as they absorb sulfur from the soil. This sulfur becomes all mixed up as onions develop, transforming into a collection of molecules known as amino acid sulfoxides.

