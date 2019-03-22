40 Delicious Facts That Prove Why Golden Corral Is Everyone’s Favorite Buffet Joint

ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of Golden Corral, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the buffet. It’s a fair image for the restaurant to have, since it serves more than 150 items as part of its all-you-can-eat spread. But there’s more to this eatery than just the food – read on to learn 20 more interesting facts about Golden Corral.

20. Golden Corral had humble beginnings

James Maynard and William F. Carl had tried to open franchises of other restaurant chains to no avail. So, by 1971, they came up with their own concept, and they called it Golden Corral Family Steak House. They opened their first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on January 3, 1973.

A 4,800-square-foot building housed the first Golden Corral, with seats for 175 customers. From the flagship restaurant stemmed a string of locations that spread from North Carolina to Virginia and down south to Texas. At that time, though, Golden Corral was just a steakhouse – no extra-large buffet in sight.

