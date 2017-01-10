ADVERTISEMENT

We all know fast food is unhealthy, that’s kind of the point. But where do you draw the line?

We’ve all been lectured by nutrition-minded friends about it, but when someone who has actually worked there tells you to avoid something, it’s probably wise to heed that advice. Thanks to this Reddit thread, many current and former fast food employees have done just that. Here’s what they say you should never order.

20. Dunkin’ Donuts – Frozen Coffee Coolattas

Donuts are, obviously, covered in sugar, but they’re not even the most sugary thing on Dunkin’ Donuts’ menu. Their frozen coffee “Coolattas” are loaded with sugar, a large one has 141 grams of it, and to make it worse, Reddit user/DD employee 883Guy claimed that they’re “18 percent cream if you get a coffee one or vanilla bean.”

19. Cookout – Chicken strips

Chicken strips are probably one of the most popular items on the Cookout menu, and they’re about to be ruined for you (sorry). According to former Cookout staffer CDC_, the strips take so long to cook that during busy stretches “people would pull them out of the fryers early and just throw them onto a tray. People brought them back for being undercooked all the time. Which tells me, lots of people were probably not paying attention and just stuffing them, half raw, into their facehole.”

18. Five Guys – Bacon

Five Guys love to talk about the quality of their beef and potatoes, but what about the bacon? Well, the quality might not be the issue. According to where_is_my_mind92, the bacon which was cooked in the morning is served right through into the evening, and to make matters worse, “we also kept it on a low shelf (maybe just my location) so many times when we were cleaning the floor or mopping, the bacon would get covered with floor water.”

