In August 2013 a college professor named Peter Gibson conducted a fascinating study into the issues surrounding gluten. Just two years prior to that, he’d helmed another project that appeared to prove that the aforementioned protein could leave non-celiac sufferers in discomfort. However, those results were brought into question in the later paper.
The Scientists Who Found Evidence Of A Sensitivity To Gluten Have Totally Backtracked
For those who aren’t aware, gluten is found in grains such as rye, wheat and barley. Furthermore, certain types of bread can be loaded with it, with gluten giving the loaves their “chewy” consistency. But there are many people out there who can’t handle the protein.