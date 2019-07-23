Scientists Have Warned That Eating Instant Noodles Can Have Devastating Effects On Your Body

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people across the world, there are few things more enjoyable than tucking into their favorite dish. From pizza to pasta, these items can elicit a passionate response from the individual. In recent years, though, the public has received a warning about one meal in particular.

Due to time constraints, a person might not be able to cook themselves a meal from scratch. With that in mind, items such as instant noodles can be incredibly handy, as they’re quick to prepare. They can go alongside a number of other foodstuffs as well, adding to the appeal.

As a result of that, instant noodles are a very popular meal in several countries around the globe. Indeed, according to the World Instant Noodles Association, over 100 billion such dishes were served in 2018, with China selling the most. The previous year, research firm Euromonitor found that the U.S. sold more than four billion packets, placing them just below the top five consumers.

